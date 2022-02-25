5 deaths, 638 new covid19 cases

The Ministry of Health reported seven deaths and 638 new covid19 cases on Friday.

In its 4 pm update, it said of the five patients who died, three had multiple comorbidities and two had one comorbidity.

The number of deaths to date is now 3,608. Of those, 230 were fully vaccinated, 2,924 were not, and 390 died before May 24, 2021, when the first group of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated.

The update said there are 305 patients in hospital. It also said 16.5 per cent of patients (2,543 people) from July 22, 2021, to February 2, 2022, were fully vaccinated and 83.5 per cent (12,860 people) were not.

The number of active cases is currently 21,384.

The update said 101,510 patients have recovered from the virus, 27 have been discharged from public health facilities, and 305 community cases have recovered.

The update said 50.2 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated. It said 702,255 people are fully vaccinated, 697,745 are not, and 133,771 boosters have been administered to date.