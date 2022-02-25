4 missing at sea after mishap at Paria Trading berth

FILE PHOTO: The Coast Guard are assisting in a rescue exercise at Paria Trading Co Ltd, Pointe-a-Pierre following in an incident on Friday.

Four employees of a marine engineering company are missing after a mishap during an underwater project at a berth operated by Paria Trading Co Ltd in Pointe-a-Pierre, late on Friday.

In a brief statement issued shortly before 9 pm, Paria said rescue efforts were ongoing, reporting that one of the five-member team was found and taken to San Fernando General Hospital and is in a stable condition.

Paria said five employees of LMSC Ltd, a private contractor, were conducting an underwater maintenance exercise at No 36 Sealine riser, berth six, when "an incident occured."

It resulted in "the loss of sight" of the five-member team who were being monitored from the shore.

Newsday was told the dive team was installing a riser to a 36 inch pipe used to get oil out, when a valve either was opened or blew causing a vacuum pulling in the team.

Paria said the cause and extent of damage are still being determined.

The company said an incident management protocol team was immediately contacted, and the Coast Guard was assisting with the rescue.