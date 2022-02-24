Woman killed as homeowner fights bandits – 3 dead in Westmoorings shootout

Undertakers remove a body from the scene of a shootout at Cherry Crescent, Westmoorings on Thursday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Residents of Cherry Crescent, Westmoorings, are in mourning after a home invasion ended with the death of one of their neighbours and the deaths of two suspected bandits.

Police said Nicole Moses, 49, was at her home at around 8.15 am when two bandits jumped over the front wall of their home.

She and her mother who was also at home called for help and a male relative who is the owner of a licensed gun confronted the bandits who shot at him.

The relative shot and killed both bandits but Moses died during the shooting.

Relatives took Moses to the St James Infirmary where she was declared dead.

Sources said there were several older relatives in the house at the time of the incident.

Newsday visited the neighbourhood shortly after police got to the scene as the bodies of two men remained at the house.

They were later identified as 21-year-old Jahmali Haywood of Second Caledonia, Morvant and 24-year-old Joshua Blackman from Upper Erica Street, Laventille.

A district medical officer visited the scene and declared both men dead. The gun used by the bandits was found and seized by police.

Moses' relatives who gathered outside the home were heard crying loudly as they consoled each other and spoke with homicide detectives.

One older woman had to be helped by relatives into a nearby house where she could collect herself.

Relatives at the scene declined to speak with reporters but one neighbour recalled hearing gunshots while outside his house earlier that morning.

"I stand up right here by my property and the wackermen were here because I reminded them they had to cut my lawn too so while I'm talking with them they said they saw three men jump over a wall nearby.

"About less than a minute after he told me that I heard some gunshots.

"I told them to duck while I ran inside.

"My mom is 90-years-old she was reading the newspaper in the gallery so I told her to go inside, don't stand up out here.

"It was as if the shots was in my own gallery because of how loud they were.

"Not long after I heard about two women just bawling, when the shots died down I looked around but I didn't want to get too close in case the gunmen were still around."

The man said the incident was traumatising as the attack happened without warning but said he was happy one of Moses' relatives were able to defend themselves from the bandits, noting that firearms were now a necessity.

"Of course I'm afraid for my safety, you have to lock every door when you're in your house, even if you're outside in the gallery you need to lock that door.

"I think some people are being targeted for whatever reason I don't know.

"In this area here people are being targeted.

"I think they should arm everybody. If the bandits are coming at random to take you out... they're not even looking to see who is in the house if the people inside are elderly but they just coming to kill you? That's western thing."

Newsday visited Erica Street, Laventille, where Blackman lived and spoke with two residents who said they knew him but did not have much dealings with him.

"He was always respectful to me I don't know about anyone else, but I knew he was involved in some things at the side, that's the most I could say about him."

Speaking with Newsday over the phone one male relative said he did not have the time to speak about the issue as he was making arrangements to identify Blackman's body and speaking with police at the time.

Police said Blackman had 13 pending matters before the court for a variety of crimes ranging from possession of a gun and ammunition to housebreaking while Haywood had eight pending matters of robbery and larceny before the court.