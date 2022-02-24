Truth behind blackout vital

Whitehall, the Office of the Prime Minister, during the blackout. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: My initial response to the loss of power and water for more than 12 hours in my area was sabotage. High on my blame game mood was the trade union movement. It has denied wrongdoing so the blame game must shift to the site of the first breakdown, the Union Gandhi 220KV circuit.

Who is in charge there? Is it possible that a disgruntled worker could have done something mischievous, unpatriotic and designed to send a message about how easy it is to disrupt the lives of hundreds of thousands of citizens?

Had this circuit building been located in Laventille, Morvant or Beetham Gardens, the police would have been there in full force, maybe raining blows and more deadly stuff and asking questions after. So let us all get real. Crimes do occur in other places than only in the aforementioned.

I had no idea that this loss of power also happened on a smaller scale in December 2021. Perhaps that was just a small practice run, testing the waters for this much bigger loss of electrical power.

This cannot be allowed to happen again. There should be a police presence at all the affected power locations.

We need the find out the real truth of this matter.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin