Some politicians lacking respect

THE EDITOR: In these days of the pandemic we need positive vibes, not negativity.

A former prime minister once said that “politics has a morality of its own.” It now seems that some politicians have no respect for other politicians and other people in authority.

Some politicians and their followers hate so much that they cannot even refer to others according to their status.

To whom will the younger generation turn?

For those who believe, I refer them to Luke 6:45: “For a man's words flow out of what fills his heart.”

ME RODRIGUEZ

Trincity