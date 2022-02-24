Marabella man, 25, gunned down in Penal

Shahmiel Redhead from Battoo avenue Marabella was shot and killed at Station road, Penal on Wednesday.

The job of driving three men to Penal turned deadly on Wednesday afternoon when it came time to pay the PH driver.

Shahmiel Redhead, 25, was shot dead in a track at Station Road around 3.30 pm, moments after the trio got out of the car and called him to get his money.

The murder was not reported to the Penal and Homicide Bureau Region III police until almost five hours later.

Police were told that Redhead and a cousin, both from Battoo Avenue, Marabella, left home around 3 pm to go to a job in Penal. On the way, they picked up three men who hired them.

The three asked to be taken to Station Road, Penal. On reaching the area, Redhead drove to a bushy area and parked. The men got out, walked into a nearby track and called Redhead to collect his money. He got out, leaving his cousin inside the car.

Moments later, there were gunshots and the cousin saw two of the men running towards him. Fearing for his life, he ran and hid in some bushes. The men got into the car and drove off.

The cousin remained in hiding until night, then reported it to the police around 8.45 pm.

ASP Mathura, Insp Corrie and Maharaj, Sgt Khan, acting Sgt Ramoutar, WPC Ransome and PCs Lall, Hosein, Trotman, Gellizeau and other police visited the scene.

Redhead’s cousin Rebecca Redhead told Newsday on Thursday that he used the car on a work-to-own agreement with the owner. The family was told that Redhead would get $500 for the job.

The cousin with Rehead asked several people for help, she said.

"They were afraid to help him. While hiding, he saw a man with a cow.

"It seems the people were accustomed to hearing gunshots. The people who killed my cousin are wicked. God be with them," Rebecca said on Thursday.

She said her husband, Desmond Edwards, was gunned down near the family’s home in April 2019. To date, no one has been arrested.

"That case was never solved, and I hope the police can at least solve this one," Rebecca added.

Another relative said if the killers had known Redhead personally, they would not have killed him.

"He was sweet to everybody. He loved the ladies. Shahmiel was not involved in crime. If anyone must accuse him of anything, it would be his driving. People used to call him ‘Mash up and go,’ because he loved to drive fast."

Police were still searching for the car up to Thursday.

No one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.