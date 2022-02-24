Man jailed after cops catch him red-handed near Couva children’s home

-

A man whom police caught engaged in a sexual offence in front of a children’s home in Couva has been jailed after pleading guilty to a series of offences that stemmed from the same incident.

On Wednesday, Faraz Mohammed faced Couva magistrate Alexander Prince, who sentenced him to 12 months’ jail with hard labour for engaging in a sexual activity in the presence of a child.

The court heard that at about 1.50 pm on February 17, Couva police station got a report about Mohammed, who does not have a fixed address.

Officers supervised by ASP Glodon, W/Insp Haynes, and Sgt Andrews searched for him.

Cpl Ronny-Lee Gopaul, who led the exercise, saw Mohammed masturbating at Camden Quarters in front of the home. He was cursing and when police tried to arrest him, he puled away violently.

Police, including Balkissoon, managed to subdue Mohammed. Cpl Gopaul arrested and took him to the station.

On Monday, police charged Mohammed with three counts of engaging in a sexual activity in the presence of a child, obscene language, indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

The magistrate sentenced him to 14 days with simple imprisonment on the indecent exposure charge. For using obscene language, the magistrate jailed him for 14 days with simple imprisonment and six weeks for resisting arrest. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Sgt Mungroo prosecuted.