La Horquetta man held for chopping relatives

A 47-year-old La Horquetta man is in police custody after he chopped two relatives at the family's home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the man was at his Leroy Calliste Circular, Phase 7, home when he got into an argument with the relatives a 34-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman.

The man got a cutlass chopping the man on the left side of his midsection and left hand and the woman on her left hand.

Residents called the police and both relatives were taken to the hospital where they were treated.

Police also arrested the man and are expected to interview him on Thursday.

La Horquetta police are continuing enquiries.