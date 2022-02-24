Junior Calypso Festival airs on Gayelle

Eight participants in CASTT’s Joey Rivers Junior Calypso Festival 2022 will show off their skills today on Gayelle TV at 6 pm.

Their performances result from workshops which included training in composition, music, tips on management for parents, and knowledge on types of calypsoes including groovy and power soca, gospelypso, rapso, and social commentary, said a media release.

Excerpts of the workshop as well as an extempo session among the participants will also be featured. In addition, last year’s winners Tsai Ann Burke and Cindy Ann Bigford will show off their new-found skill of guitar playing while singing. Part of their 2021 prize included guitars from Simon’s Musical Supplies and online training from Rivers at CASTT music school.

The following youth artistes will perform:

Keshawn Gomez, Presentation College, San Fernando, The Treasure of Calypso

Zachary Ransome, Montrose Government Primary, Mummy School Days

Nixon Callender Jr, Sacred Heart Boys RC, Born Entertainer

Josiah “Jay Jay” Jordan, Morvant Laventille Secondary, The Mask We Doh See

Isaiah “Prince Nygio” Regis, St Anthony’s College, Grateful

Jelani “Treverne” Francois, St Anthony’s College, Twist & Rock

Dylan “Might Mello” Mohammed, St Anthony’s College, Carnival Jumbie

Joshua Thompson, St Anthony’s College, Blessed