Gunmen escape in boats after Sea Lots shooting

FILE PHOTO

Police are investigating an incident in which members of the Port of Spain Task Force were shot at by bandits who boarded a ship which was docked in Sea Lots on Wednesday night.

Police said they received a report of men, armed with rifles, climbing aboard a vessel at the Prestcon compound at around 7.30 pm. They went to the area and found men on board the ship with guns.

The men were told to stop but were shot at.

Officers returned fire as the men escaped in nearby pirogues.

Coastal and Riverine Unit police, Inter Agency Task Force and the Western Division were called in but did not find anyone.