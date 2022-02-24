Courts Optical sees increase in people seeking eye healthcare

Shivan Ojah-Maharaj, head of Courts Optical, inspects new eyewear assisted by Lydia Singh, branch manager of Courts Optical Freeport. - Roger Jacob

There has been increased use of online platforms, and as such the use of devices of all types of computers – whether a PC or laptop, mobile phones, tablets, kindles, digital cameras, televisions – for work, school, recreation, entertainment, and other activities.

This transition, while not new, has intensified over the past two years because of the covid19 pandemic. According to several medical journals, high-intensity blue light from any source is potentially hazardous to the eye.

Head of Courts Optical Shivan Ojah-Maharaj said the division continued its work to promote healthy eye care and found that it has become something that needed to be impressed upon because of the heightened use of technology and blue light emissions.

“Even before the pandemic, with young students and young adults on their digital devices, we have indeed seen for the pandemic a huge influx of people getting their eyes examined.

“Most importantly with office and online schooling, we’ve seen the children and the parents coming in on weekends to do more of their eye testing. As parents and adults, we need to ensure that at all times your eyes and your dependants eyes are fully protected,” she said.

Ojah-Maharaj said people should not take their eyes and the health of their eyes for granted and urged that individuals make a routine of proactive healthcare system for their eyes.

“People should take the testing seriously, so we would be embarking on a clinical focus to provide information about eye healthcare, while we also pursue our commercial goals.

“We have seen a growth of the young professionals, believe it or not, I have seen the growth between ages 18-39. They have been coming actually and surprisingly without appointments. We have maintained focus on our core group of people of about 40 years old to about 75 years old."

Courts Optical has been in Trinidad and Tobago for the past eight years and has 14 stores. Unicomer, its parent company, is a retail Latin American franchise with brands such as Courts, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Lucky Dollar, Radioshack and others and operates in 20 countries in the region.

Ojah-Maharaj, with over 20 years in the area of marketing, has held the position of marketing director at Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd at all the divisions of the business, and is currently on the board of governors at University of Trinidad and Tobago.

Courts Optical, according to Ojah-Maharaj, has become one of the leading optical retail outlets.

“The services involve both retail and clinical. On the clinical side our optometrists conduct a basic comprehensive eye examination. Our clinical processes and protocols are in check.

“We also have our clinic for difficult patients or elderly patients who have to do cataract surgery. It is an optometrist who identifies first that particular situation and then the ophthalmologist is contacted,” she said.

Optometrist at Courts Optical Christina Dookie explained that our eyesight accounted for approximately 80 per cent of our impressions and regular eye health examinations should be something every person should consider in order to maintain healthy eyes and vision, while also detecting early diagnosis and treatment of eye and vision problems.

During the pandemic, Ojah-Maharaj said, while not getting specific about profit and loss figures, that Courts Optical attained continued growth against the backdrop of the covid19 pandemic despite two extended lockdown periods.

“We did have a successful and productive 2020, we actually moved market share up and we are now number two in the country. We still have all 14 stores operating and still have our full gambit of staff. It is a very profitable relationship with the business.

“We opened up our services to ensure our customers were taken care of and established a call line to contact our optometrist to answer any questions of concern,” Ojah-Maharaj said.

As for the retail operations of the business, she said the staff functioned on a rotation schedule which proved to profitable for the business at the time.

“The cost investment was in the human aspect of the business, in maintaining a human touch and a human voice, spending an extra 10-15 minutes to screen a patient on the phone, or go through the protocols on the phone. That is where the investment of time and money went to.”

Joel Persico, director of commercial operations, added, “Like most businesses, we are challenged by the socio-economic effects of the covid19 pandemic, among which are known consumer apprehension to spend, supply chain challenges, and rising price levels globally. Despite this, we remain very thankful for the continued support and resilience of our customers and entire team.”

Courts Optical's future, Ojah-Maharaj said, included an expansion of outlets, technology, and services such as teleoptometry and tel-a-doc.

She added that eye healthcare has become affordable and through its forever 18 credit facility programme and other promotions, people are inclined to make better eye wear decisions.

The company’s lenses came from Spain, while the frames were imported from markets globally and included brands such as Armani Exchange, Converse, New Balance, Pepe Jeans, Revlon, Polo, Toscana, Ted Baker, Ralph Lauren and Rayban.

Some tips to maintain healthy eyes include but are not limited to:

• Ensure a healthy and balanced diet, eg servings of fruit and vegetables, fish rich in omega-three fatty acids, nuts, even dark chocolate;

• Exercise regularly to lower the risk of developing eye and vision problems from diseases such as diabetes and hypertension;

• Reduce eye strain from today’s technology driven world by observing the 20-20-20. Rule: While using a digital device, after every 20 minutes, look at something about 20 feet in front of you for 20 seconds;

• Have a comprehensive eye examination: this ensures the eyes are healthy with the best vision possible while also checking for diseases, some of which are easier to treat in their early stages. Prevention is better than cure;

• UV protection: UV radiation from sunlight increases the risk for cataract and age- related macular degeneration; protect your eyes with the use of photochromic lenses.