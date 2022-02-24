Caricom signs declaration to reduce roaming charges

A phone displaying social media apps. Photo source: teenvogue.com

Caricom heads of government, along with regional network operators Digicel Group and Cable & Wireless Communications, have signed a declaration which will result in the reduction of intra-Caricom phone roaming charges.

The signing of the declaration will result in reductiona in roaming charges in all Caricom countries and provide seamless mobile services, including voice, SMS, text messaging and data.

Roaming costs could be reduced to as low as 70 per cent of current rates. The declaration will take effect within the second quarter of this year.

Signatories to the declaration included Grenadian Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell, Digicel Group director of government affairs Kieran Mulvey and vice president of Cable and Wireless Communications South Caribbean Kurliegh Prescod.

Mitchell said while the signing of the declaration was historic, there were still some significant milestones ahead.

“Ideally Caribbean leaders want to see the full elimination of roaming charges within the Caribbean community and we will continue to push for this in the interest of our Caribbean people,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said heads of government recognised a long time ago that the ability to roam in Caricom states at reasonable costs would promote greater connectivity.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who attended the signing virtually, said the signing was a large step.

“Data bridges are absolutely critical and more so as a result of the pandemic we need to keep connectivity going. Data, information and connectivity must be cheap, available and fast.”