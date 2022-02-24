Caribbean Airlines, Qatar Airways in talks on air services

TALKS on an air services agreement between Trinidad and Tobago and Qatar is underway, Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) said on Thursday.

A release from the airline said Ronnie Mohammed, CAL chairman, in discussions with officials from Qatar Airways explored prospects for developing the relationship between the two carriers with a focus on passenger and cargo operations.

In the release, Mohammed said a relationship with the carrier would increase the potential for CAL to expand connectivity, increase trade and offer more choices for customers.

“Qatar Airways serves all six continents, and is the world’s fastest-growing airline, connecting more than 140 destinations globally. Caribbean Airlines has a mandate to improve connectivity within and outside the region and these talks with Qatar Airways are well aligned with Caribbean Airlines’ theme of resetting expectations for 2022.”

The release said the relationship is part of CAL’s strategic plan to renew a focus on alliances for better connectivity to the world.

Mohammed was among a delegation the Prime Minister led to Doha, Qatar for the Sixth Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum this week.