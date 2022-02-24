Browne: Ukraine situation threat to global peace

Dr Amery Browne -

FOREIGN AFFAIRS Minister Dr Amery Browne called for an end to conflict in Ukraine, which he said could have global consequences, in a statement of deep concern sent to Newsday on Thursday after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We are deeply concerned by the serious developments that have occurred in Ukraine overnight and into today, and the threat posed to global peace.

"As Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs I have been in close collaboration on the Ukraine crisis with my counterparts within Caricom, and we issued a Caricom statement on February 13 which clearly states our position."

He said given the current outbreak of violence, Caricom would issue a further statement later on Thursday.

"On the part of Trinidad and Tobago, I have instructed our overseas missions to use all available diplomatic channels and fora to condemn the outbreak of violence on Ukraine, to reaffirm our commitment to the territorial integrity of sovereign states, and to call for an immediate cessation of hostilities with reversion to dialogue and diplomacy as the only acceptable solution to the crisis."

Browne said TT has no registered or identified nationals in Ukraine, and steps were being taken to verify there are no undisclosed nationals there.

"I am in extremely close communication on current developments with counterparts in other capitals, as well as with our heads of mission overseas. Within Caricom, the ministers of Foreign Affairs are in constant dialogue, exchanging updates and analysis and adjusting our regional perspectives as the situation evolves."

On February 13, Caricom had said it was deeply concerned by developments on the Ukraine border (that is, the Russian military build-up) and urged all parties involved to act responsibly and with self-restraint and to avoid destabilisation in that region.

"Caricom calls on all actors to intensify diplomatic efforts to settle differences peacefully and calls for the respect of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The community welcomes the efforts of the international community to promote dialogue and to find urgent solutions to de-escalate tensions in the region."

Caricom had said it respected sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in another state's internal affairs, the prohibition on the threat or use of force, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

"Universal respect and adherence to these norms and principles of international law are fundamental to the maintenance of the international system and global peace and security.

"The Caribbean Community will continue to monitor developments in this evolving situation."