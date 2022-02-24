Black mas and power to survive

THE EDITOR: Black mas depicts black people’s power to survive which was characterised with ridicule, satire and disgust of white’s people’s culture. Following emancipation on August 1, 1838, black people in African tradition took to the streets of TT for eight days in celebration of the release from an oppressive system of slavery.

The power of blacks was strong enough to challenge white superiority, hence whites removed Carnival and reset it within a Christian religion tradition. With political power, black Carnival might have remained on the streets for eight days. However, today some traditions have remained to show the history of aggressions and survival.

Black Indian arises as an example of the compassionate bond between Africans (enslaved blacks) and Amerindians (Indians in genocide). As well, jab molassie, blue devil, midnight robber, pierrot grenade, dame Lorraine, baby doll are all significant traditional masking created to throw “dus in dey face” over the brutality of slavery and the complexity of subjugation. Mas players testify that these characters are traditions which will be passed on.

People, black or white, in positions of privilege with class aspirations would be reluctant to associate themselves with what was considered radical behaviour, or anti-government, in Carnival presentations. In the mid 20th century Saldenha, Ken Morris, McWilliams, Bailey, Jason (sailor mas), Sheppie and others continued in bands and made historical portrayals of greatness in continental African people, as well as explored the themes of sociopolitical life in TT.

Calypsonians, like Atilla the Hun, Executor, Pretender and more, joined in song to critically reject the influence of European sociopolitical systems on a country they distinguished as “we own.” Audrey Jeffers and friends’ small mas band, fully masked and covered in disguised clothing, moved on a donkey cart, and with changed voices, uttered, “go home,” which challenged the crown colony system. Later on we met Sparrow, Kitch, Stalin, Crazy, Pretender and others following the tradition of a discourse against oppression.

Black people, in the main, rejected “pretty mas,” that is, mas with white themes. The choice to weaken or strengthen the roots of Carnival has to be based on social and cultural consciousness. What we need now is heritage education.

DR YVONNE BOBB-SMITH

Port of Spain