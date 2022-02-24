Are we ready for real change?

THE EDITOR: It is depressing to read the comments on social media regarding a viable option to the two major political parties. Some suggestions were that potential leaders clear drains while others suggested that this and that person is best for TT. After reading the many comments, it is clear to me that we are in a big mess.

What is required is the coming together of our best minds to identify a clear path for the development of TT over the next ten years. What are the plans for reviving the agricultural sector? What is the approach to food processing? What fruits and vegetables are attractive to the international market? What is our capacity for production?

There needs to be intelligent discussion and collaboration with the private sector to transform our poor tourism sector into a potential billion-dollar industry.

Serious discussion is needed on reducing the time one can access justice. There must be viable alternatives to crime for the youths in our community. Discussions are necessary on debt servicing and investment capital.

After a clear path is identified, then there is the task of buy-in from the citizens. That would require a concerted effort from all the leaders engaged in the process. Throughout this endeavour leaders would emerge; people would note the speaking skills of our leaders and their knowledge of the issues confronting TT.

Thereafter the group can agree on the selection of a leader in a process similar to the primaries in the US. Only when the people choose a leader can there be legitimacy of the leadership.

The comments about choosing this one and that one or that this one was a great leader or this one is better than the other are just like the processes that has led us to where we are today.

We have some of the best tourism spots in the world and few people know about them. There are few if any underground caves as beautiful as Gasparee. The mountains with their abundance of waterfalls, birds and exotic flowers are better than most worldwide.

We have a very literate population. We are technically aware of First World standards. We have energy resources for the next 15 years at least.

What we require is intelligent analysis of where we are and a plan for where we need to be and how to get there. Anything else is just ignorant political old talk. Are we mature enough to look beyond our political biases and take a position that is best for our country?

