Accident victim remembered as having heart of a servant

Annmarie Taylor, centre, aunt of of Crystal George is consoled by relatives as she looks at her niece during her funeral at the Covenant House of Praise in Tunapuna, Thursday. - AYANNA KINSALE

CRYSTAL GEORGE who died in a freak accident on February 1 was on Thursday remembered as a woman who loved others and had a servant’s heart.

The 31-year-old mother of one of Germaine Avenue, Irving Street, Petit Bourg, died hours after her car careened off Germaine Avenue.

It is believed that George lost control of the car when the brakes failed sending her and her daughter Kaisha Neckles airborne, missing several houses below and landing on Osbourne Lane.

Her daughter spent nine days in hospital, suffered a broken arm and leg and the ligaments in her right wrist were torn.

The spot where George's car went airborne is now blocked off with a wall constructed by the San Juan/ Laventille Regional Corporation.

George's mother, Kathy-Ann, blamed a lack of guardrails for her daughters’s death, prompting the construction of the wall.

George was on her way to drop off her daughter, Kaisha Neckles, eight, at a relative’s house when the brakes in her Nissan Almera car gave out. Fire officials said the accident took place at about 7 am.

During the eulogy at the Covenant House of Praise, Tunapuna, Jennifer Allen, George’s aunt, described her as resilient, courageous, compassionate, high-spirited and a very loving person.

“She led by example and was one that did what was needed to be done without being asked. She always had a smile on a face despite what was going on.”

Allen said George, who was born with a deformity which later saw her losing her right leg, was “one of the boys” whenever she was around them and despite her prosthesis, was always “foot and foot with the boys.”

George, a supervisor at the National Insurance Board, Tunapuna, was remembered as a dedicated worker who was the guiding force encouraging her colleagues to put others first.