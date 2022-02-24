A co-ordination disaster

Gary Griffith -

GARY GRIFFITH

OUR COUNTRY endured an unfortunate incident a few days ago, which can easily be referred to as a nationwide disaster as a direct result of major public utilities being shut down, along with the poor crisis management infrastructure that followed.

Such events do happen, whether deliberate or accidental. However, what is critical is to ensure that the country is well prepared to provide the immediate action and operational roll-out for proper security and communication via a well-structured platform. This is how you minimise undue panic, prevent damaging rumours and reassure the public that all relevant resources are being utilised in an effective manner.

The virtually non-existent communication between arms of the protective services and the public utilities services, as well as on-time communication to the population, confirm that we failed miserably. And insult was added to injury to hear the National Security Minister advise a media conference that things went very well and praise himself for what was nothing short of a total crisis management failure.

Minister Fitzgerald Hinds misled the country, focusing more on boasting about successes that were not visibly present to any member of the population. No clear means of co-ordination and communication was visible. Ironic, as the Government sees no correlation between what happened February 16 and its dismantling of the national security infrastructure. Petty politics, sadly, deepened the disaster.

It must be underscored that there was no fault whatsoever on our law enforcement units and personnel, who have shown time and time again that they are always ready to step up and serve when required and directed, as most recently seen during the period of the massive flooding followed by the earthquake in late 2018, at Carnival in 2019 and 2020, and most recently during the state of emergency and the Port of Spain protests when hundreds entered Port of Spain bent on destroying the capital city, to name a few.

However, all the systems, policies, procedures and operational plans used then have all but collapsed due to a palpable absence of leadership at the National Security level, as well as failure to utilise assets that were set up in preparation for exactly what took place February 16.

1. No centralised co-ordinating centre

Hinds misled the country by suggesting that there was a fully co-ordinated National Security plan. You cannot have a co-ordinating plan and have no centralised co-ordinating operational centre. I challenge him to state where this central co-ordinating centre was February 16, because if it in fact existed and he was not in it giving direction, then he would have failed in the single most important aspect of his job.

2. Failure for proper co-ordination between different law enforcement arms

If the various heads or senior representatives of the protective agencies were not assigned in one centralised operational centre to ensure that all units would know what the other is doing, and what were the areas of responsibility of each specific group, then it begs the question: where was the national co-ordination?

At a time when thousands of women, children and elderly people were stranded due to a virtual transport shutdown, the basic action plan for protective services was to ensure that the hundreds of buses and other vehicles from the TTDF, TTPS and fire services could be used to assist people to get as close to their home as possible. Instead, the National Security Minister refused to lead and direct, and was satisfied to have the TTDF "on standby" during this crisis.

3. Disaster in communicating with the public

As recommended by the commission of enquiry into the attempted coup, “the country should establish a national operation/co-ordinating centre” to facilitate operations involving all natural or man-made disasters.

After decades, this operations centre was finally built at a cost of over US$75 million. This centre has all the capabilities required and is second to none anywhere in the world. But, because it was established by another government, this Government chose not to use it for the purpose it was built and instead foolishly transferred this massive asset solely to the SSA, which on its best day uses 30 per cent of its capacity and primarily to fulfil the SSA objectives, which is not what it was designed for.

To hear that T&TEC would be the communication link to the public during a nationwide shutdown of every major public utility reeks of ignorance at the highest level in understanding how to deal with a national disaster. The country was starved for relevant information, which caused undue panic, panic buying, panic purchase of fuel for vehicles and even wild social media gossip of additional disasters emanating, which as it turns out were or are untrue, but the Government had no know “point person” speaking to the public.

4. Failure to utilise the national alert state

I established this when I was the national security minister for scenarios such as what occurred February 16, and again as police commissioner I established one specifically for the TTPS. This is the only way to prevent knee-jerk actions and understanding the level of the threat. Each level automatically triggers different strategies.

I challenge Hinds to state how many officers from the TTPS and the TTDF who were not on rostered duty that Wednesday night, were called up for active duty to secure the nation.

We cannot continue as a country to go this way. We need to change how we do things. The petty politics cannot continue to the detriment of the people.

Time to develop as a nation.