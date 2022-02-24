654 new covid19 cases, seven more deaths

The country has recorded 654 new covid19 cases and seven more death on Thursday.

Almost two years into the pandemic Trinidad and Tobago recorded 3,601 deaths and 125,864 cases. There are now 21,251 active cases.

The latest fatalities include three elderly men, three elderly women and one middle-aged woman. Three of them had no medical conditions.

The Ministry of Health’s 4 pm update said 399 patients were discharged, 244 people are in hospital and 66 are in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged.

The release further said 101,019 patients have recovered.

A total of 624,488 samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority, UWI and other local testing sites.

A total of 701,881 people are now fully vaccinated and 132,843 people have also had a booster shot.