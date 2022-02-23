Youth mental health epidemic

THE EDITOR: “You carry the future of Trinidad and Tobago in your school bags.”

In reflecting upon these profound words by Dr Eric Williams to the nation’s youth on the dawn of our independence, we cannot help but lament that students under the age of 12 are unable to return to school.

As secondary school students we have a unique perspective with regard to the reopening of schools. We endured 18 months of online learning and felt the joy of returning in-person at the end of last year. We long for our younger counterparts to do the same because we are not only cognisant of the detrimental effects of isolation and online learning but have first-hand experience.

Last year, on May 27, after more than a year of online school, we grew concerned about the mental and social well-being of students our age, so we created and shared a questionnaire to assess the effects of covid19, lockdown and upcoming CXC examinations on students of Forms 5 and 6.

Of the 862 students that completed the questionnaire, 76 per cent expressed that both their mental health and quality of education had been affected by online learning. Many explained that they were experiencing high levels of stress, anxiety and depression due to the isolation of online learning.

To the question, “In what way has your mental health been affected?” a student responded:

“Waves of sadness due to constant school pressure...With physical school there is a balance with friends, extracurricular (distractions) and then I make time for school work which is how I work best to avoid ‘burning out’ but because of the switch (which was unfortunately inevitable due to the virus) I’m home 24/7 on the online platform doing school work with no other escape outlets unfortunately. In terms of preparation for exams, it is difficult to keep a momentum because studying tends to get monotonous so it’s hard to find ways to make studying fun/enjoyable as every day is pretty much the same.”

This heartfelt response conveys the internal and external struggles that students have had to face throughout the past two years: monotonous routines, isolation and more; a plethora of phenomena that have given rise to severe mental health issues within our generation.

It is sad to think that primary and pre-school students are still experiencing these same consequences, it is baffling that pre-school students have never touched a physical school in their lives, and it is obvious that their mental well-being is being affected, probably much more than was felt by students our age.

Although we are mindful of the difficult decisions the Government must make, the reality is that we are facing a mental health epidemic in our youth, as well as significant learning loss. While some are worried about the delta and omicron variants, and rightly so, as Form 6 students we are worried about the future of our generation. We are the ones who will have to pay the price in the aftermath of this current crisis, for it is only when we are the adults and leaders of this country that we will feel the effects as a nation.

So, in this the 60th year of our independence, children should not have to wait any longer to return to school and carry the future of TT in their school bags once more.

JONATHAN MANZANO

ADAM BARTHOLOMEW

Upper 6 students