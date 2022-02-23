Windies call-up ignites fast bowler Anderson Phillip

TT Red Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip. - MARVIN HAMILTON

TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip is elated to receive a maiden call-up to the West Indies Test squad for the upcoming three-match series against England.

On Tuesday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced their official 13-man squad for the Apex series, which bowls off at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium Ground in Antigua on March 8.

Phillip, 25, was the only Test debutant selected and will feature alongside regional regulars Kraigg Braithwaite (captain), Jermaine Balckwood (vice captain), countryman Jayden Seales and Jason Holder, among others.

“I’ve been putting in the hard work and am finally reaping the success after a few good performances. I’m extremely excited having been omitted out of the previous squads due to covid19. But I’m very happy to be back and now closer to making my Test debut,” he said.

Phillip featured once prior for the maroon, in March last year, on One-Day International debut against Sri Lanka. Since then, he has never been recalled to represent West Indies.

But with a recent turn in the tide from CWI selectors, Phillip is now, more motivated to keep pushing on and bettering his craft.

He added, “This Test call-up has ignited me to work harder. Success is beginning and doors are opening for me. It shows that I’m a bit closer. Having been to England, in the last year and a half as a reserve, and now I’m actually closer on the squad. I am motivated.

“I just need to be myself, work as hard as I normally do to maintain my presence among the West Indies set up. It’s a good feeling for my family and friends. Hearing this news, the smiles continue,” he added.

Phillip’s selection, however, relied heavily on his recent performances for TT Red Force at the West Indies Four-Day Championship.

The fearless pacer played a key role in affirming back-to-back victories against Jamaica Scorpions two weeks ago, and then Windward Islands Volcanoes, last week.

Anderson took a combined five wickets for 82 runs against Jamaica in a three-wicket win and then bagged seven more – 4/32 (first innings) and 3/31 (second innings) – against the Windward Islands in a dominant innings-and-43-run victory.

On Phillip’s selection, lead selector Dr Desmond Haynes said, he’s earned it.

“Anderson Phillip bowled extremely well and was very impressive in the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship and we decided to give him an opportunity in the Test squad to face England. He has been around the squad before in white-ball cricket, so he has some experience at the international level,” said Haynes.

Similarly, Jamaica’s John Campbell was also recalled to the Test setup following commanding performances in the West Indies Championship. The 28-year-old hit 213 runs at an average of 53.25, including 127 against Barbados Pride.

Haynes added, “I expect us to be very competitive against England. This should be a very exciting series, with a lot of players who are out to make their mark. We have a squad that has some experienced players, as well as some exciting young players and we expect them to equip themselves well and do the job.”

The first Apex Test will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium from March 8-12, following the warm-up match at the island’s Coolidge Cricket Ground from March 1-4.

Additionally, TT’s Jeremy Solozano, who debuted for West Indies against Pakistan in November but was ruled out in the first Test after he was struck with a ball on the grill of his helmet, did not make the cut this time around.

However, he was added to the Cricket West Indies President’s XI team. Shane Dowrich, the experienced wicketkeeper/batsman has been named as captain of the CWI President’s XI with Raymon Reifer, the left-handed all-rounder as the vice-captain.

WEST INDIES TEST SQUAD VS ENGLAND - Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, veerasammy Permaul, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, John Campbell

CWI PRESIDENT’S XI SQUAD - Shane Dowrich (captain), Raymon Reifer (vice captain), Colin Archibald, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Bryan Charles, Shermon Lewis, Preston McSween, Shayne Moseley, Jeremy Solozano, Shamar Springer, Devon Thomas