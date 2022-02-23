Violence in schools

THE EDITOR: TT, let us be brutally frank. What really is causing the school violence today? Here is my take:

Very poor academic performance, prior history of violence, hyperactive or impulsive personality, mental health conditions, witnessing or being a victim of violence, alcohol, tobacco, drug abuse, dysfunctional family dynamic, domestic violence or abuse, access to weapons, delinquent peers, severe poverty or high crime rates in the community.

However, these factors are not reasons for abnormal behaviour. Let us consider some possible solutions:

Talk with your children; set very defined rules and limits for them; know the warning signs; never be afraid to be a stern parent; know when to intervene; stay involved in your child's school; join the PTA; organise a violence prevention forum; develop a school violence prevention and response plan; know how to deal with the media in a crisis; work to influence lawmakers.

Notice these incidents never happen in the West.

Were these students not breast-fed? Are they the products of single-parent homes? Do they just want attention?

My one visit to R Hackett, Naps’ lone dean of discipline, was brief: “Mr Rampersad, you are competent, do what is right. The next time we meet will be when we are national intercol champions.

Remember these words from Sparrow?

Children go to school and learn well.

Otherwise later on you will see real hell.

There is no place in this world for an uneducated little boy or girl.

To earn tomorrow, you have to learn today.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town