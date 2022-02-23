Tobago police want 57% detection rate by year-end

SR Supt, Tobago Division, Junior Benjamin said the island’s police service wants to achieve a detection rate of 57 per cent by year’s end.

“At this point in time we have a 47 per cent detection rate and we are now starting the year,” he said on Monday during a stakeholder consultation at the Roxborough Secondary School.

“At 47 per cent, we are starting at least as one of the highest in the bar in terms of the detection rate thus far.”

Benjamin said the police had solved the two murders on the island for the year thus far.

“We are saying it’s clear, when we look at our murders, we probably have 200 per cent more murders than we had last year, meaning that we had two murders, and by that time last year we had zero. But it means that we are 200 per cent more.

“But I can tell you we have a 100 per cent record in solving of murders, meaning that the two murders were solved, and I am saying that has to be a very good thing. It means that the officers of the Tobago Division are working.”

But Benjamin revealed there has been an increase in crime in two station districts – Moriah and Roxborough.

“There were five more offences that took place in the Roxborough district compared to last year. However, what we are seeing coming out of the Roxborough district is the level of dedication and commitment to solving the crime, because we had six sexual offences and all six were solved.

“Therefore, we are seeing an increase in the detection rate in the Roxborough community and it speaks well to the officers.”

Benjamin said apart from sexual offences, the region has also had several break-ins.

“Some of these issues can be easily solved by having these stakeholder meetings.”

Cpl Mc Millan, who is in charge of the CID department at the Roxborough Police Station, revealed that in 2021, there were 86 serious reported crimes in the region, of which 54 per cent were solved.

He added six out of the nine serious crimes that were reported for 2022 so far have been solved.

Nonetheless, McMillan said the Roxborough district has been plagued by an increasing number of larcenies.

“Most of our sore points are larceny offences, and with that I will like to implore members of the community: let us not make ourselves soft targets,” he said.

Mc Millan urged residents to properly secure all of their outdoor equipment such as brush cutters, pumps and generators.