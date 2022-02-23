Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan retires

The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service on Wednesday announced the retirement of Dennis Pulchan as Prisons Commissioner.

In an initial media release, it said Deopersad Ramoutar was appointed to act as Prisons Commissioner as Pulchan goes on pre-retirement leave. That was later corrected. Ramoutar is the highest-ranked officer in the prison service and will assume leadership until someone is officially appointed to act or assume the role as head of the prison service.

Ramoutar has over 33 years of service as a prison officer with significant input in the welfare department. He is a trained certified mediator and a conflict management expert.

Pulchan was appointed to the top post on July 21, 2021 after acting in the position.