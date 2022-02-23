Nine-year-old girl dies in Beetham fire

FILE PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

A nine-year-old girl has died in a house fire at Beetham Gardens on Wednesday.

Newsday was told the fire service was called at around 1.50 pm to Sixth Street, Second Avenue, Beetham Gardens.

When they arrived the house was still on fire. Another house to the west of the burning building was also affected.

When fire officers put out the blaze, they were told that a nine-year-old girl was missing.

They checked and found the girl's body in the middle bedroom of the three-bedroom house.

Fire prevention officers are trying to determine the cause of the fire.