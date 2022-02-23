NFM gives Pan Trinbago $100,000

National Flour Mills CEO Ian Mitchell (left) presents a cheque to Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore. Photo courtesy NFM

The National Flour Mills Ltd (NFM) has pledged $100,000 in cash sponsorship to Pan Trinbago to assist in the promotion and development of the steel pan.

In a release, NFM said this includes the presentation, management and organisation of concerts, competitions and music festivals, and advancing the welfare of the organisation’s members, while also preserving the steel band as an indigenous art form.

It said NFM’s decision to support this stalwart on the cultural landscape stems from its commitment to help preserve the rich history of the steel pan and honour the pioneers who invented the only musical instrument of the twentieth century.

“Formed in 1971, Pan Trinbago is promoting a movement that has seen our national instrument swiftly gaining universal recognition and respect, an act that puts TT on the global map culturally.

“The organisation has a membership of over 200 bands that hail from across the country and impacts the lives of over 4,000 members, their families, and communities. We appreciate Pan Trinbago's continued dedication to the promotion of community, music and human capital development.”

NFM said, like Pan Trinbago, it remains dedicated to the continuous progress of the nation, the betterment of its citizens and the sustainability of its rich cultural heritage.

“NFM is proud to partner with an organisation that is achieving global acknowledgement for its work, and genuinely hopes that with this donation, Pan Trinbago continues to positively impact our communities and nation as a whole.”