Expressions of mas culture at Arnim's Carnival exhibition

Invoking Harmony by Caroline C Ravello -

Arnim's Art Galleria South is hosting its Carnival group exhibition, Carnivalay: Expressions of Mas Culture, curated by Chrishel Williams.

The exhibition looks at the Carnival art form through the lens of the visual artist. It showcases the art of Carnival and has allowed artists to visually translate and express their ideas about Trinidad and Tobago's culture, a media release said.

The exhibition which began February 20 run for three weeks until March 12 and the gallery said it promises to be a rich cultural showcase.

Featured artists are: Jagessar Costumes, Paula Cooper, Caroline Ravello, Reita Antoine, Sabina Allard, Samantha Joseph, Nathan Forde, Kareena Sirjoo, Nicole Tang, Randal Halfhide, Alice Mohammed, Kavir Mootoo, Abhishek Gupta, Kendolph Mahibir, Mionne Mackenzie, Malissa Diaz, Keisha Padilla, Sade O'Brien and Camera Mandeville.

The exhibition can be viewed at the gallery, 52 Bamboo Bay Road, Gulf View La Romaine. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday 9 am-6 pm and Saturdays 9 am-4 pm