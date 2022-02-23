Erphaan Alves' EDAY rolls out

Erphaan Alves performing at his EDAY concert series at Woodford Cafe, Chaguanas. This was his second stop on a four-concert series 24-hour event which started in Tobago, moved to central and south, ending in MovieTowne, Port of Spain. on February 20. - Lincoln Holder

Erphaan Alves' live concerts across Trinidad and Tobago titled EDAY event took place on February 20. Alves held live performance shows at several destination stops across the two islands.

On Sunday, he opened the events with the Midnight Mas concert at Bar-Hop-In, Shirvan Road, Tobago, before going to Woodford Cafe, Chaguanas, at 9 am for the Soca Brunch, a semi-acoustic concert featuring pianist Johanna Chuckaree, violinist Andre Donawa and Nailah Blackman.

From 7 pm Alves and his team performed at the Offside Restaurant and Sports Bar, South Park, San Fernando featuring Ravi B, Zan and Kernal Roberts with a live tassa performance.

EDAY was completed at Jaxx International Grill, MovieTowne, Port of Spain, with guest peformances by Jadel, Sekon Sta, Shal Marshall and Viking Ding Dong and a pan performance from Joshua Regrello.