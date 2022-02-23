Deosaran donates books to Nalis, universities

Neil Parsanlal, chairman of Nalis board, left; Professor Ramesh Deosaran, criminologist; and Paula Greene, executive director (Ag), Nalis. -

Professor Emeritus Ramesh Deosaran donated 125 of his educational and research textbooks to the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis), the UWI, the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) and the University of the Southern Caribbean (USC).

The ceremony, held at the National Library, Port of Spain, was attended by Neil Parsanlal, chairman of Nalis; Paula Greene, acting executive director, Nalis; Michelle Garcia de Armesto, acting director, Heritage Library Division, Nalis; Susan Sandiford, campus librarian at UTT; and Stacyann Quintero, library director at USC, said a media release from Nalis.

At the presentation on February 8, Deosaran, criminologist, former independent senator, author and former chairman of the Police Service Commission, said he hoped the donated books will serve to cultivate an intellectual climate and reading culture among the youth as well as provide the next generation with an available set of references on major issues, events and personalities that shaped the last 50 years of TT society, the release said.

Parsanlal expressed his appreciation to Deosaran for his contribution to the bibliography of TT. Greene, lauded the donation as a welcomed addition to the Heritage Library’s mission of building a storehouse of West Indian material and Sandiford praised the timeliness of the donation.

Sandiford said UTT welcomed the donation given that there is a paucity of local content on such important topics as crime and public safety. She promised the book will be well used by students and faculty.

The publications donated include titles such as: Social Psychology in the Caribbean; Crime; Justice and Society; Race and Politics in a Divided Nation; Education, Class and Politics; and A Society Under Siege.