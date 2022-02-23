A pleasant surprise on return home

THE EDITOR: I recently returned home for a month’s holiday, which I had been longing to do this for a while. I am a Trinidadian living in Canada for the past 20 years.

Prior to migrating I lived at Battoo Lands, Marabella. That area in past years was in the electoral district of Marabella West but is now part of San Fernando and by extension the San Fernando City Corporation.

The residents were very optimistic that this development would bring better and upgraded facilities. But not so. The sanitation situation remained the same, the clogged drains.

So, imagine my surprise on my recent trip home to pleasantly see the place clean and beautifully maintained by a crew of CEPEP workers. What was most surprising was that they were basically female with only the two brush-cutters being male in a crew of ten. They worked from 6 am to noon and indeed the quality of work done was money well spent.

Thanks to MP Faris Al-Rawi, whose initiative it was, I understand, in ensuring that his constituents are well served.

JENNY SINGH

via e-mail