Under-20 women’s footballers leave for World Cup qualifiers

Members of the TT women's Under-20 football team in a training session before leaving for the Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championships in Dominican Republic. - TTFA

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Under-20 women’s football team left Trinidad on Monday for Dominican Republic where they will contest the Concacaf Under-20 Women’s Championship, which serves as qualification for the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup.

The World Cup will be held in Costa Rica in August.

TT are in Group G and will open their account against El Salvador on Friday at the Estadio Pan Americano in San Cristobal. They then face St Kitts and Nevis on Sunday and Canada on March 1 also at the San Cristobal venue.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup and will join host nation Costa Rica as the Concacaf representatives. The Concacaf qualifiers will feature 20 teams and will be held from Friday-March 12.

Also off to Dominican Republic are TT match officials Crystal Sobers and Carissa Douglas-Jacobs. Sobers will serve as a referee during the championship with Douglas-Jacobs appointed as an assistant referee for the tournament.

Speaking to TT Football Association media, TT head coach Jason Spence said, “Excitement (is in the air). The girls are really looking forward to it. Though the preparation was a bit short we were able to push them and they are quite excited and ready.”

Spence said some of the US-based players will meet the local- based players in Dominican Republic.

TT midfielder Maria-Frances Serrant, who is also a member of the senior women’s team, is expected to be one of the leading players for the TT Under-20 team.

The Under-20 team trained alongside the senior women’s football team and also attended the senior team’s match against Nicaragua last week at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

TT SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Chelsea Ramnauth (Police FC), Aaliyah Alexander (Jewels FC, Tobago), Akyla Walcott (Essex County College, USA)

DEFENDERS

Ashante Wilson-Campbell (Jewels FC, Tobago), Moenesa Mejias (Trincity Nationals), Latifha Pascall (Navaro College, USA ), Chrissy Mitchell (Southwestern Christian University, USA), Derisha Bristol (Jewels FC, Tobago)

MIDFIELDERS

Sarah De Gannes (Brewton-Parker College), Marley Walker (Charleston Soccer Club, USA), Aaliyah Trim (FC Ginga), Darrianne Henry (Jewels FC, Tobago), Charlize Hood (Police FC), Celine Loraine (Jewels FC, Tobago), Lillian Selvon (Trincity Nationals), Tori Paul (University of Maryland, USA), Maria-Frances Serrant (Corban University), Temia St Clair (UTT Patriots),

STRIKERS

Shurella Mendez (Unattached), Jhelysse Anthony (International Soccer Club, USA)

STAFF

Jason Spence (head coach), Steve Nottingham (goalkeeper coach), Desiree Sarjeant (assistant coach), Vernetta Flanders (manager), Donna-Marie Wickham (physiotherapist), Ashley Alonso (trainer), Natalie Harper (equipment manager), Kristin Fung (team doctor)