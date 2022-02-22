Tobago recruits Trinis for TTCB youth competitions

Kerwin John, Tobago Cricket Association president -

THE Tobago Cricket Association (TCA) has been forced to recruit youth players from Trinidad to take part in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) under 15 and under 19 inter-zonal competitions, set to bowl off in March.

TCA president Kerwin John said the Ministry of Sport's requirement that only vaccinated players be allowed to compete in domestic leagues has virtually crippled the local clubs.

“Because of the low vaccination rate, we have to recruit players from Trinidad, to make-up a full complement of youth players for the teams," John said.

“For example, we only have eight players on the under 19 team, but the TTCB president has given permission for the zones which are short, to source players from other zones.”

John said the cricket clubs in Tobago will not be able to field teams for the domestic T20 or 40 overs competitions.

The TCA boss appealed to the cricket fraternity to follow the lead of his executive, who are all vaccinated.

"We have to follow the government guidelines. I am disappointed in the low vaccination rate among Tobago cricketers, and the fact that they are willing to risk their careers.

“It is very likely that there will be no club cricket this year, but as an association we are task with the responsibility of providing an avenue for the vaccinated players to play cricket.”

He added, “We may have to consider a (Tobago) zonal competition, where hopefully there will be enough vaccinated players to comprise a north, west, east and central zonal competition."

John said the TCA has been forced to delay the start of its domestic season from February to April.

He said the vaccination policy has also presented a challenge among cricket officials.

"We are currently in negotiations with the Cricket Umpires Association, to provide enough vaccinated officials throughout the season."