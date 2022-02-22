Tobago man charged with killing Siberian Husky
A 24 year-old man was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 when he appeared virtually in the Scarborough magistrates court on Tuesday, charged with killing a dog.
Ray Hinds, of Sherwood Park, Carnbee, is due to reappear in court on March 22.
It is alleged that the victim secured his eight-month-old Siberian Husky, valued $5,000, in his fenced property at Nelson Lane, Sherwood Park, Carnbee, and went away.
Later that day, the victim returned home and observed that the dog was missing and a hole dug underneath the fence.
The victim later received information and went to the home of Hinds where he found the dog's body in a bag in his yard.
A report was made at the Shirvan Police Station and Hinds was interviewed by police.
WPC Jordan of the Shirvan Road Police Station laid the charge.
