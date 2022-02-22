Police shoot would-be bandit during attempted robbery

File photo

A would-be bandit was shot by police on Tuesday after he tried to rob an appliance store in San Juan.

Police said at about 1.07 pm, they responded to a report of a robbery at Reliable Appliances on Boundary Road.

Preliminary reports did not say how the shooting happened, only that one man was injured by police.

They could not confirm the medical condition of the wounded man.

Newsday will update the story as more information becomes available.