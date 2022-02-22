Motorsport returns to Wallerfield International Raceway

Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings waves the checkered flag while, to his left, Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries Clarence Rhambharat looks on at the TTASA's Memorial Day, at the Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway, on Sunday. - Angelo Marcelle

THE Trinidad and Tobago Automobile Sport Association (TTASA) welcomed the membership, racers, sponsors and stakeholders back to the Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway, on Sunday.

A media release said, “After scattered activity in both 2020 and 2021 between (covid19) lockdowns, TTASA has finally returned for the 2022 motorsport season at the Cumuto facility. Following approvals from the Ministry of Health identifying the raceway as a TT safe zone, the association held its first official event - Return to Motorsport: Memorial Day to pay tribute to all lives lost during the covid19 pandemic.”

An opening programme featured key personnel such as Member of Parliament for La Horquetta/Talparo Foster Cummings and Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat who presented speeches.

Those who also attended were Kwasi Robinson (CEO of the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation), Kerry-Anne Roberts-Kasmally (district councillor for Wallerfield/La Horquetta), Delisa Blizard (physical education and sport officer I, Ministry of Sport and Community Development).

Together, all entities shared ideas and support in order to assist TTASA in better working to achieve their vision of Taking Motorsport Forward. Some of which include on-site maintenance programmes, improvement campaigns and assistance in securing the raceway, as the permanent home for motorsport as promised in 2018, by the Minister of Sport and Minister of Trade and Industry Shamfa Cudjoe and Paula Gopee-Scoon, respectively.

Following the programme, a facility tour was conducted by all officials to assess concerns throughout the facility in hopes of expediting the association’s ability to secure a lease with property manager, Evolving Tecknologies and Enterprise Development Company (eTecK).

Upon completion of the tour, a lap of honour was completed by all racers present, followed by exhibition runs among disciplines such as circuit racers, drifters, drag racers and go-karters in time slots of 45 minutes.

“TTASA would like to thank all involved in making this return to motorsport event a success.”