Minority launches whistleblower programme to monitor THA

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris, left, and Councillor Petal Daniel-Benoit, at a press conference outside the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough. FILE PHOTO -

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris has outlined his plans to ensure the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP)-led Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is held accountable for the next four years. The PDP holds a 14-1 majority in the assembly.

Morris told reporters that he will be setting up a whistleblower programme on the island.

“We want to launch something called I-TELL – a whistle-blower programme that would allow the public to anonymously log any concerns of misconduct, malfeasance and any issues with public administration.”

Morris said it doesn't matter who the information affects, he and his team promised to uphold the highest standards of integrity, accountability and transparency in public affairs.

“We encourage all of Tobago to also hold true to those ideals, not because you are a supporter of red or a supporter of black, we are saying to you: come forward wherever wrongdoing lies, come forward with the information and we would ensure it gets the relevant attention.”

Also, assistance will be provided for covid19 social support and industrial relations matters courtesy the Office of the Minority Leader. He said an help desk for industrial relations disputes will be based at his office.

“This will bring to bear both public and private resources to ensure that we can give support to the most vulnerable in Tobago.”

He added: “We are also going to create a very secure virtual platform if you’re not feeling safe (to) come in and physically lodge the information in the box. We would create a virtual drop box as well through which you can anonymously and securely place that information.”

He said information to be lodged would not be limited to corruption.

“It could be sexual harassment and that kind of thing as well. It is a forum and a platform that you can share with the minority, issues that would normally be swept under the carpet.”

He said in the interim, the concept of the social support would be one that would engage both public and private resources.

“In fact, we are going to expand what we would have called the District Contingency Fund and of course it now becomes a Tobago Contingency Fund, and that fund will allow us to extend the services of the minority council to all of Tobago.”

Additionally, a 24-hour hotline will be set up for all of Tobago to treat with any issue.

He also addressed the next sitting of the legislature on public members day on Thursday, where he would be leading the motion. He said he will be asking the assembly to formulate a work-from-home policy that can be used throughout the assembly.