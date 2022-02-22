How NCDsshould betackled

THE EDITOR: I refer to articles which dealt with the Report of the Seemungal Committee on Factors Contributing to Clinical Outcomes of Covid19 Patients.

My concern is with the recommendation on NCDs management, which states in part, “Preventive management needs to be aimed at children, adolescents, and young adults.”

One of my concerns was that throughout the pandemic period from March 2020, the Ministry of Health seemed not to recognise the value of encouraging citizens to take responsibility for their health by urging them to eat healthy, exercise regularly, get adequate sleep and avoid the use of tobacco.

One way of managing the NCD crisis is by promoting wellness at the time of some of the regional and international health emphasis days. Hopefully this year the ministry and civil society organisations would give more attention to some of the annual health initiatives. For example:

World Kidney Day – March 10; World Health Day – April 7; World Hypertension Day – May 17; World No Tobacco Day – May 31; Caribbean Nutrition Day – June 1; Global Week for Action on NCDs – September 5-11; Caribbean Wellness Day – September 10; World Diabetes Day – November 14.

One approach that can be pursued by the ministry, civil society organisations, schools and tertiary institutions to promote healthy lifestyle choices among children, adolescents and young adults is the identification of young people as wellness ambassadors.

Another way of tackling NCDs is by the Government taking steps to provide an enabling environment to facilitate healthy living. This can be done through having clearly articulated nutritional guidelines, supporting the introduction of front-of-package warning labels, and seeking to limit the marketing of unhealthy food items to children.

Faith-based bodies and other groups can assist by conducting interactive parenting workshops that would include segments on the importance of nutrition, physical activity and managing screen time.

I have only made a few suggestions concerning one recommendation. However I commend the committee for its report. I hope consideration will be given to the establishment of a project implementation unit to ensure the recommendations are addressed seriously.

IAN GREEN

Couva