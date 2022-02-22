Health Ministry launches school covid vaccination drive

The Ministry of Health rolled out its covid19 vaccination drive in schools on Monday.

In a joint statement on Friday, the ministries of Health and Education issued a statement which announced the launch of the drive in secondary schools which will target school staffl, parents, and students 12 and older.

Phase one of the project began on Monday and will continue for the rest of the week, targeting 35 schools across the country.

Newsday contacted both ministries for comment but was unable to get information on Monday’s roll-out.

After visiting some schools in North Trinidad, Newsday was able to confirm the drive will take place in participating schools for one day each.

Diego Martin Central Secondary was among one of the first schools to participate on Monday.

The statement on Friday said pre-registration forms for parents, staff, and students are available on the Ministry of Health’s website. Parents must provide IDs, birth certificates, and written permission for students to be vaccinated. They must also be present at the time of vaccination.