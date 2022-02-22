Freak Tunapuna accident victim to be buried on Thursday

Crystal George -

MORE than three weeks after she died in a freak accident, Crystal George will be buried.

George’s mother Kathy Ann George told Newsday her daughter will be buried at the Tunapuna public cemetery on Thursday after a farewell service at the Covenant House of Praise, Tunapuna at 2 pm. Mourners can view the service at https://youtu.be/zOCSnwPheXw.

George, 31, the mother of one, of Germaine Avenue, Irving Street, Petit Bourg, died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope after her car careened off Germaine Avenue, missing several houses below. Her car landed on Osbourne Lane.

George was on her way to dropping off her daughter, Kaisha Neckles, eight, at a relative’s house when the brakes in her Nissan Almera car gave out.

Fire officials said the accident took place at about 7 am.

George's daughter, who spent nine days in hospital suffered a broken arm and leg and the ligaments in her right wrist were torn.

George's mother blamed a failed guardrail for her daughter’s death. The Tunapuna Regional Corporation began building a retaining wall ten days after the fatal accident.