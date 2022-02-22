Fewer covid19 deaths so far in February

With five days left until the month ends, Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 178 covid19 deaths in February so far – 230 deaths fewer than in the same period in January.

By the end of January, 527 more patients had died.

Deaths fluctuated in January as TT mark its highest daily total of 37 fatalities on January 8. The numbers became relatively low at the end of the first week of February.

The Ministry of Health's 4 pm update on Tuesday said the death toll had increased to 3,582 after eight more people died of the virus.

TT also recorded 412 new covid19 cases, which pushed active cases to 20,830.

There are 262 patients in hospital, 70 in stepdown facilities waiting to be discharged and 20, 086 patients in home isolation.

Eleven patients are receiving intensive care and nine others are in the high dependency unit at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

The ministry said 589 people have been discharged.

From 616,543 samples sent for testing, a total of 124,488 people tested positive for the virus. Of these, 100,543 have recovered.

As the country enters its 11th month since the launch of the national vaccination programme, the ministry said 700,838 people are fully vaccinated, 699,162 have either had their first dose or haven't taken a covid19 vaccine.

It said 130,844 people have had a third shot