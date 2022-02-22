Elementary error, Elias

THE EDITOR: In a letter to the editor (19/02/22) titled “It should never be about the money,” G Elias makes the elementary error of assuming money in the past had the same value as money today. On this basis, he notes that Sparrow’s prize in 1956 for winning the Calypso Monarch competition was a supposedly paltry $40.

In fact, this was actually quite a windfall for one day’s work. According to newspaper ads from that era, you could buy a nine-oz bottle of French’s mustard for 20 cents, Kirpalani’s was selling an “icy hot with wide mouth” for $1.99, while Taurel offered a ten-cubic-foot refrigerator for $528, a 23-inch TV for $544. In San Juan, which was still categorised as rural in the 1960s, a two-storey home could be had for between $7,000 and $12,000.

Elias also claims that the Carnival Queen purse in that same year was $7,500. He does not cite any source but, given that the annual salary for government ministers in 1961 was $11,520 (or $960 a month), this is probably one of those myths that is now accepted as historical fact.

It should be noted that although one pays more money for everything now, goods are actually cheaper. The economic theory that explains this is beyond the scope of this letter.

ELTON SINGH

Couva