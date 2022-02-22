Cruel and inhumane

THE TREATMENT of Venezuelan national Darielvis Sarabia last Friday was cruel and inhumane.

Sra Sarabia’s baby, Yaelvis, reportedly died in her arms on February 5 in an incident at sea involving the Coast Guard, in which she was also injured. She was discharged from the Sangre Grande Hospital on Friday afternoon.

But instead of being taken to attend the funeral of her son, which was in progress, she was detained for hours at the Sangre Grande police station.

The grieving mother, who had surgery only on Thursday, was left to grieve her baby alone, separated from her family, who had reportedly been given an assurance that she would be granted a provisional residential permit pending enquires into the fatal incident at sea.

In this country, there is ample precedent for people in police custody being afforded the opportunity to attend funerals of loved ones under police guard.

No explanation has been given for why this basic facility was not extended to Sra Sarabia.

Whether this was the outcome of administrative bungling, logical challenges or communication problems, it has undoubtedly rubbed salt in the wounds of all those affected by the tragedy of February 5, and now aggravates an already tense situation between this country and its closest neighbour, a situation which has received considerable international attention.

Already subject to serious damage to our international reputation as a result of our treatment of Venezuelan families wishing to seek refuge here, the authorities seem hell-bent on burnishing our reputation for cruelty on the international stage.

What occurred on February 5 may be subject to review by the authorities, but few can take solace in that fact in light of the decision swiftly to deport potential witnesses and to treat callously and contemptuously the very victims of the Coast Guard’s use of force.

Whatever the explanation, the treatment of the Sarabia family on Friday not only adds insult to their injury, it accords with the perception of a state acting ruthlessly and with malice in pursuit of a zero-tolerance immigration policy.

Such treatment is separate and apart from questions of the State’s responsibility with regard to her child’s death as well as her immigration status. In fact, it is precisely because so much is at stake in this case that far better was expected of the authorities going forward in other matters.

All of this is worsened by further reports that, having been effectively blocked from attending her own baby’s funeral, Sra Sarabia fell ill on Friday not long after being detained by the police, and had to be returned to hospital.

No apology and no finding of fact by any authority can ever remedy the fact that she was deprived a chance to say goodbye to her child. That is an indictment on TT.