Cop: Tobago crime victims to receive updates on their case

Police on patrol along the Claude Noel Highway, Tobago. FILE PHOTO -

Senior Superintendent, Tobago Division, Junior Benjamin on Monday revealed that station commanders have been mandated to ensure that victims of crime get feedback on their matters every three weeks.

He was speaking during a police stakeholder consultation at the Roxborough Secondary School.

During the open forum, resident Archie Clarke revealed he is yet to get an update on the investigation after his shop was broken into twice.

He said the officers who were investigating the break-ins have since been transferred.

Benjamin said residents who have made reports at the police station will receive timely updates on the status of their matters.

He said the initiative is part of a customer service training exercise currently taking place within the service.