Calls for UNC senator Wade Mark to be sent to Privilege Committee

Opposition Leader in the Senate Wade Mark. FILE PHOTO -

IN a fractious sitting of the Senate, the Government asked that Senate Opposition Leader Wade Mark be sent to the Privileges Committee for allegations made about NIB chairman Patrick Ferreira, with President Christine Kangaloo yet to rule on this. As this played out, Opposition Senator Anil Roberts was ejected for mumbling aloud in support of Mark, and continued to mutter his upset even as he walked the length and width of the chamber to make his exit. Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds had earlier added to the fractious mood by prefacing his reply to a listed question with a strong criticism of past independent senator and social activist Diana Mahabir Wyatt as being an alleged UNC ally.

Senate Leader Clarence Rambharat read out the matter of privilege charging Mark with making "baseless allegations" against Ferreira at the Senate's sitting last week Tuesday in a motion on the adjournment. He said Mark had alleged the Government had put its nominee as NIB chairman and this breached the National Insurance Act.

"The senator made several false allegations against the Government and Mr Patrick Ferreira," said Rambharat.

Rambharat said Mark had dubiously alleged the Central Bank had debarred Ferreira as managing director of the Consolidated Insurance Company (CIC) Ltd for allegedly giving an unlawful rebate on a commission on a big home ownership policy plan, with a Brokers Association complaint then made to the Supervisor of Insurance which is the Central Bank, leaving Ferreira disqualified from holding any position the insurance industry and rendering him unfit to head the NIB.

Rambharat said, "Based on inquiry made to the Central Bank of TT, the bank has advised that no notice disbarring Patrick Ferreira or disqualifying him from holding any position in the insurance industry has been issued." He said the bank has also said that "the determination of culpability against Patrick Ferreira for breaching the Insurance Act has not been issued."

Rambharat said Mark's allegations against the Government and Ferreira were therefore "unfounded, baseless and false" and a breach of parliamentary privilege.

He said privilege was the bedrock of Parliament, such that Mark's allegations could not be ignored, especially given that they could severely affect Ferreira's personal and commercial interests.

"I move that Senator Wade Mark committed contempt of this Senate. He deliberately and wilfully misled this Senate. He grossly and recklessly abused the privilege of freedom of speech in this Senate. "In accordance with the relevant standing orders, I ask that Senator Wade Mark be referred to the committee of privileges." Kangaloo said she would rule at a future time.

Roberts tried to discuss the matter but Kangaloo said no. "No, Senator Roberts. Not at this stage."

He muttered something for which Kangaloo told him to "apologise for your rudeness". Roberts complied but mumbled something else.

She said, "Senator Roberts, if you continue like this I'm going to have to ask you to leave the chamber. Senator Roberts, please leave the chamber, for the rest of the day."

Roberts rose saying, "No problem. Absolute pleasure."

Kangaloo then sternly upbraided, "Senator Nakhid, Do you really want to go down this route? You are out of order and I would ask you to desist from this line of conduct."

She then complained to the Senate, "It amazes me when I was faced with the indiscipline I was just faced with." Mark then rose to calmly ask an urgent question, postponed from earlier.

Earlier, Hinds had replied to a listed question by Mark asking if he would approve the Caribbean Centre for Human Rights' (CCHR's) request to access the nation’s prisons.

Hinds alleged the CCHR's chairman was an ally of the UNC and Mark, "and whom I caught on the prowl with him recently in a bogus scandal in St Ann's, a bogus water scandal".

Hinds no such request had been lodged. Mark asked Hinds for proof she was a UNC ally but Kangaloo disallowed that by saying she had already addressed that.

When Mark asked if such a request would be approved, Hinds angrily replied that he had already answered.

Mark interjected, "I don't know why the minister is so riled up today. Did you take your tablets?"

Kangaloo told Mark to move on. He muttered something to suggest Hinds was unwell but was told by Kangaloo to withdraw, which he did.