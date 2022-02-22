Bethesda community rocked by fatal car crash

Benton Charles -

THE Bethesda community is still in shock after Sunday morning's fatal car accident claimed the life of 30-year-old Benton Charles Jr – the first road fatality in Tobago for 2022.

Charles Jr, the front-seat-passenger, was one of five people in a silver Almera, driven by his brother Shurnelle Charles. The car crashed into a retaining wall at Bethesda junction around 5 am.

Charles Jr, who worked with the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), died at the scene. The other occupants Jelani Richardson, Joseph Springer, Charles and Diamond Diaz are at the Scarborough hospital in critical but stable condition.

Benton Senior spoke briefly with Newsday on Monday, saying the brothers were on their way home.

“I was at home sleeping when I get the call. The phone call is actually what woke me, telling me that my two sons were involved in a vehicular accident.”

He said he rushed to the scene where villagers had already gathered.

There were screams when Charles Jr's lifeless body was being removed from the wreckage.

One neighbour, speaking on the condition of anonymity, called on drivers to be mindful that the slightest misjudgement on their part can negatively affect someone’s life.

He said: “This thing so sad. It tore up the entire village. Everyone came out and gave support in their own way.”

He said during the curfew period of the state of emergency, there were limited reports of road fatalities.

“Stop drink and drive, and if you’re tired whilst on your way home, stop and take a rest. Keep rejuvenated.”

Electoral representative for the area Zorisha Hackett, who is related to some of the injured, was also on the scene of the accident.

She told Newsday on Monday, "I received phone calls from various cousins telling me to respond quickly to the scene."

Hackett said when she arrived there were scores of villagers gathered around the Almera which was completely destroyed.

She said there she met both the mother and stepmother of the deceased, as well as several relatives.

"They were trying to ascertain the severity of the accident and what would have caused it, because the occupants were very close to home. Three of the other young men seemed to be unresponsive at the time the ambulance left the village.

"There was also a pregnant relative of two of the young men, who was a bystander, who had a panic attack upon hearing the news and another ambulance had to take her to the hospital as well; so several incidents happened at the same time."

She said Bethesda is a tight-knit community which was demonstrated by the outpouring of concern and support to family members of the victims.

"I am deeply saddened as the young group would have been recently coming up with plans to improve the community and themselves as they recently demonstrated in assisting the Plymouth/ Bethesda business group in their Arnos Vale beach cleanup."

She urged road users to be vigilant and cautious.

"Look out for one another; and make an extra effort to live in love as tomorrow is not promised."

Shirvan Road police and Scarborough fire officers are investigating the accident.