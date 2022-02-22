Banks open as usual for Carnival

An aerial view of Trinidad and Tobago's capital city, Port of Spain. File photo/ Jeff K Mayers

Banks will be open as usual on Carnival Monday and Tuesday, says the Banking Association.

In media release on Tuesday, it said as there would be no Carnival activities or street parades on these two days, they will be deemed normal working days.

“There will be no disruptions to the banks’ normal operating hours."

However, it said, “BATT continues to encourage customers to use the banks’ digital and online solutions to conduct transactions. Customers who may not have online or mobile banking services should use the opportunity to sign up for these services by calling their bank’s contact centre.”

Carnival Monday and Tuesday would have been February 28 and March 1.

This is the second year without normal Carnival activities because of the covid19 pandemic.