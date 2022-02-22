Arjoon and Dharamdass offer Vivid Reflections in art

Down at the Pond - Sanja Dharamdass -

Vivid Reflections, a joint show by Rajesh Arjoon and Sanja Dharamdass, will feature stunning landscapes and nostalgic scenes.

Dharamdass is an artist who paints for the sheer joy of it and loves depicting scenes of historic significance, said a media release. Born in 1969 in a small village in South Trinidad called Brothers, Dharamdass operated his own art studio, producing airbrushed T-shirts, murals, banners, signs and number-plates.

He closed down his art studio in 2002 due to medical reasons. In 2018 he started painting again, this time setting acrylic paint to canvas. Since then, Dharamdass has painted many scenes set in the mid-1900s, related to the history of the small community of Brothers.

Arjoon (aka Joon) is a self-taught artist. From an early age his love of art was fostered and inspired by comic books and graphic novels. Artists such as Thomas Kinkade and Boris Vallejo also left memorable impressions and traces can be found in some of his work, the release said.

After spending many years in the sign industry as a commercial and graphic artist, he began to focus on his skill as a painter, airbrush and sketch artist. Only recently he started exhibiting, as most of his work in the past was directly commissioned by clients. While still active in the sign industry, he plans to focus more time and energy on honing his fine-art skills, creating new bold art pieces with which to further his artistic career, the release said.

Dharamdass and Arjoon are also accomplished musicians. Arjoon plays and records his own compositions, while Dharamdass has performed with bands such as the Humming Birds, Dil-E-Nadan, Maska, the Originals and Gayatones.

Vivid Reflections will launch with a virtual show on February 22 at 6.30 pm. This live interactive event can be viewed online via Facebook. Both Dharamdass and Arjoon will be present and viewers are encouraged to participate by message with questions and comments.

To access the show on the night visit: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

The exhibition can also be viewed in person at Horizons Art Gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James. The exhibition runs until March 5. Opening hours are 8.30 am-5 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.