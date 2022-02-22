Anderson Phillip earns Windies call-up for England Test series

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip - Angelo Marcelle

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force pacer Anderson Phillip has earned his first West Indies Test team call-up for the three-match series against England which bowls off on March 8 in Antigua.

Phillip featured for the maroon once before, in a One-Day International against Sri Lanka 11 months ago, and now makes his Test debut against the Three Lions. John Campbell was also recalled to the squad.

Kraigg Brathwaite captains the squad once more with Jermaine Blackwood serving as vice-captain.

Phillip will be ably supported in the bowling attack alongside his countryman Jayden Seales, veteran Kemar Roach, all-rounder Jason Holder and spinners Veerasammy Permaul and Alzarri Joseph.

John Campbell and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva were also recalled to the Test squad. Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers and Nkrumah Bonner complete the West Indies Test team.

The West Indies squad will assemble in Antigua from February 25 for a training camp ahead of the Apex Test Series.

A statement by Cricket West Indies on Phillip’s debut call-up and Campbell’s reintroduction to the outfit said their recent performances at the West Indies Four-Day Championship were crucial.

“Both players were impressive in the first two rounds of the current West Indies Championship, with 25-year-old Phillip from TT Red Force, taking 12 wickets at an average of 14.25 per wicket, with best figures of 5-82 against Jamaica Scorpions and 28-year-old Campbell from Jamaica Scorpions hitting 213 runs at an average of 53.25, including 127 against Barbados Pride.”

TT’s Jeremy Solozano, who debuted for West Indies against Pakistan in November but was ruled out in the first Test after he was struck with a ball on the grill of his helmet, did not make the cut this time around. However, he was added to the Cricket West Indies President’s XI team.

Shane Dowrich, the experienced wicketkeeper/batsman has been named as captain of the CWI President’s XI with Raymon Reifer, the left-handed all-rounder as the vice-captain.

The first Apex Test will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium from March 8-12, following the warm-up match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) from March 1-4.

WEST INDIES TEST SQUAD VS ENGLAND - Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, veerasammy Permaul, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, John Campbell

CWI PRESIDENT’S XI SQUAD - Shane Dowrich (captain), Raymon Reifer (vice captain), Colin Archibald, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Bryan Charles, Shermon Lewis, Preston McSween, Shayne Moseley, Jeremy Solozano, Shamar Springer, Devon Thomas