A taste of truth

THE EDITOR: If bacchanal was a nation it would be ours and in TT it takes little to ignite it. From the recent comments of our Miss World representative to the “goat pen” criticism of the Savannah pods, controversies abound daily and many are eager to indulge.

Yet, in spite of the appetite for scandal and comess, we must learn to swallow the truths that confront us. The truth is that we live in a broken society of double standards where cheques are stolen from the elderly, people are robbed and killed in broad daylight, justice is slower than a snail and low-income families struggle with high food prices. These are only a few of the truths we cannot deny, but there is one that eclipses all.

It is an irrefutable fact that public healthcare in this country is an abysmal and abominable nightmare, one that no one seems able to fix. Prime Minister Rowley’s recent announcement of a probe into the parallel covid19 system is a welcomed step in the right direction and, although some may call for a wider investigation, it doesn’t take another bureaucratic enquiry to expose what we already know. I am sure that Katherine Akum Lum will agree.

As reported, Akum Lum was the victim of a horrifying hysterectomy at the St James Medical Centre when liquid lye was accidentally used to wash her pelvic area. This mother went from being healthy and independent to a state of chronic agony and helplessness, an unbearable plight that no one should suffer. The question is will anyone be held accountable?

Foreign currency issues triggered an appalling delay in the disbursement of funds from the NWRHA for her to receive reconstructive surgery abroad, which costs more than a pound of flesh. No one in that situation should have to wait on funding and that could have been avoided if there was a special compensation fund established for cases of medical negligence.

However, the sad and inescapable truth is that Akum Lum is not the first and may not be the last to suffer such unspeakable horror. Fourteen-year-old Stephan Thomas had eye surgery at the San Fernando General Hospital meant for another patient and developed further complications in an eye due to this unnecessary and atrocious mistake.

What madness is this? How does this happen in a system that is supposed to uphold the highest standard of care? It took nine months for Thomas’s mother to bring him into the world and she didn’t do it without pain. Now she is forced to watch her child in pain too. No parent should have to endure this.

“Oops” and “I’m sorry” do little to comfort those who suffer from poor public healthcare in this country. The litany of medical negligence is heartbreaking and our courts have seen too many stunning cases of it. How many judgments must it take for us to get it right? How many studies, reports and commissions do we need to face the truth?

I am certain that taxpayers’ hard-earned money was spent on the 2008 Gafoor Commission of Enquiry into public healthcare. What were its findings? Were any of its recommendations implemented. If not, why not? Who suffers the most from the rotten and inefficient service at our public health institutions? The poor and downtrodden or those with the means to afford better care?

These are easy questions that demand honest answers. We cannot address them unless we ditch the Carnival mentality, take a taste of truth and get serious. There are still good doctors and nurses who struggle every day to cope in our public healthcare system. It’s not easy for them. They are stressed and overworked and cannot stop the haemorrhaging of the health sector on their own. They need a village. The same village that raises a child is the village that will save public healthcare and in this instance that village is you, me and those who are supposed to lead.

We must all unite in this effort because the people who suffer want solutions, not games, politics and further division. Stop sitting on these recommendations and reports. Stop sitting on the truth and act because the life you save tomorrow depends on your will to act today.

KIRT CONRAD WALROND

via e-mail