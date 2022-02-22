$6m Lotto Plus winner: I checked my ticket 10 times!

File photo/Roger Jacob

THE country's first NLCB Lotto Plus winner for 2022 said he was so dazed when he realised he had won that he checked his ticket ten times.

He was one of two people to share the jackpot of $12,231,191.66 on January 15, with the winning numbers 2, 10, 19, 21, 22 and Powerball 7.

One of the lucky winners, a retired man from north Trinidad, took time from his new life to speak about his remarkable jackpot win.

The second winner, an NLCB release said, is married with children and is a regular Lotto Plus, Fast Cash, and Pick 2 player. He moves around the country a lot and plays at various NLCB lottery centres.

Being an avid player, he plays the Lotto Plus twice weekly, meaning he hardly misses a draw. That dedication and consistency paid off on January 15 when he bought the winning Quick Pick lotto ticket at Sav Mor Drugmart in Marabella.

“I checked my ticket on the Tuesday after the draw and was in disbelief,” said the other winner. “I kept checking my ticket over and over, about ten times!”

After his jackpot win, he said he kept the life-changing news a secret from his family until he had the NLCB cheque in hand.

When he told his wife the incredible news, she was overjoyed but astounded he had kept the news a secret for so long.

He has already paid off his mortgage, and has given money to his family, friends, and to various charities. Otherwise, the winner said he feels “normal.” He preferred not to divulge details of his life before his win.

But he shared that he is a man of faith and just wants to remain comfortable throughout his retirement. He has no plans to travel and instead intends to build wealth for himself and his family by investing the remainder of his winnings. The NLCB winner has decided not to celebrate this amazing stroke of luck, or indulge in any major lifestyle changes, preferring to continue with his current way of life.

The NLCB congratulated both Lotto Plus jackpot winners on their life-changing wins and wished them both success in their future endeavours.

The winner who was interviewed had one last piece of advice for Lotto Plus players: “Keep playing and have faith!”